MOSCOW Russia will veto a draft U.N. resolution being pushed by the United States, Britain and France which aims to bolster support for international inquiries into a deadly toxic gas attack in Syria, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

The U.N. Security Council could vote on the draft resolution later on Wednesday. It is similar to a text circulated to the 15-member council last week that condemns the April 4 attack and pushes Syria's government to cooperate with investigators.

Interfax cited Russian deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov as saying Russia would veto it in its current form.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)