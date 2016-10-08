Russian draft resolution on Syria truce fails to get minimum votes

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Russian-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that aimed to revive a failed Sept. 9 U.S./Russia ceasefire deal on Syria did not garner the minimum nine votes on Saturday.

A U.N. resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes to be adopted. The veto powers are the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China. The Russian text only received four votes in favor, while nine voted against, and two countries abstained, so a veto was not needed to block it.