Turkey's Erdogan says tough for Syrian opposition to attend peace talks without ceasefire
January 29, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says tough for Syrian opposition to attend peace talks without ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it would be difficult for the moderate Syrian opposition to attend peace talks in Geneva without a ceasefire to put a stop to the Russian bombing of its fighters.

“Especially the constant bombing by Russia of opposition areas creates a significant problem for the opposition,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. “Their participation without a ceasefire in place would be a betrayal of those fighting.”

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

