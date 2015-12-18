FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Decisions on Syria unity government must come within 1-2 months
December 18, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Decisions on Syria unity government must come within 1-2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - There must be decisions on what kind of transitional unity government Syria should have within the next month or two, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kerry also said talks between the Syrian opposition and government aimed at reaching agreement on a unity government were not likely to start before mid to late January.

Lavrov added that it would be possible to reach an agreement on a unity government for Syria within six months.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Michelle Nichols, Arshad Mohammed, Louis Charbonneau

