U.S. lauds calm between Turkish military, Syrian counter-IS forces

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday lauded the apparent halt in fighting between Turkish military troops and moderate Syrian rebel groups, both of which are members of the coalition fighting Islamic State militants.

"The United States welcomes the overnight calm between the Turkish military and other counter-ISIL forces in Syria," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, using an acronym for Islamic State. "It continues to encourage these moves as a way to prevent further hostilities and loss of life between all counter-ISIL forces operating in the area."