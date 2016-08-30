FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. lauds calm between Turkish military, Syrian counter-IS forces
August 30, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. lauds calm between Turkish military, Syrian counter-IS forces

Turkish army tanks and military personal are stationed in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 25, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday lauded the apparent halt in fighting between Turkish military troops and moderate Syrian rebel groups, both of which are members of the coalition fighting Islamic State militants.

"The United States welcomes the overnight calm between the Turkish military and other counter-ISIL forces in Syria," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, using an acronym for Islamic State. "It continues to encourage these moves as a way to prevent further hostilities and loss of life between all counter-ISIL forces operating in the area."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann
