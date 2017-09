U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (3rd L) stands with Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah (4th left) for a photo ahead of the Third International Humanitarian Pledging Conference for Syria in Bayan Palace March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT (Reuters) - The United States pledged $507 million towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Syria, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told an international summit in Kuwait on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said it was providing an additional $60 million. Earlier, summit host Kuwait pledged $500 million towards a U.N.-backed humanitarian appeal.