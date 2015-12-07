FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russians responsible for strike on Syria army camp: U.S. official
December 7, 2015

Russians responsible for strike on Syria army camp: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is certain that Russia was responsible for a deadly strike on a Syrian army camp that Syria’s government has blamed on the U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State, a U.S. military official said on Monday.

The U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, flatly dismissed accusations by Syria’s government accusing U.S.-led coalition jets of killing three soldiers and wounded 13 in the eastern Deir al-Zor province on Sunday.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

