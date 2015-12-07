Russians responsible for strike on Syria army camp: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is certain that Russia was responsible for a deadly strike on a Syrian army camp that Syria’s government has blamed on the U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State, a U.S. military official said on Monday.

The U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, flatly dismissed accusations by Syria’s government accusing U.S.-led coalition jets of killing three soldiers and wounded 13 in the eastern Deir al-Zor province on Sunday.