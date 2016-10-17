FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russian plan for 8-hour halt in Aleppo attacks too little, too late: U.S.
#World News
October 17, 2016 / 7:04 PM / 10 months ago

Russian plan for 8-hour halt in Aleppo attacks too little, too late: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian plan to halt Russian and Syrian attacks on Aleppo for eight hours on Thursday to allow civilians and rebels to leave the Syrian city is too little, too late, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

If the plan leads to "an eight-hour pause in the unremitting suffering of the people of Aleppo, that would be a good thing, but frankly it's a bit too little, too late," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a daily briefing when asked about the plan announced by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
