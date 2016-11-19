FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. demands immediate end to bombings of hospitals in Aleppo
November 19, 2016 / 4:28 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. demands immediate end to bombings of hospitals in Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday condemned air strikes on hospitals in eastern Aleppo, Syria, and it called on Russia to takes steps to contain the violence.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms these horrific attacks against medical infrastructure and humanitarian aid workers," White House national security adviser Susan Rice said in a statement. "There is no excuse for these heinous actions."

"The United States again joins our partners ... in demanding the immediate cessation of these bombardments and calling on Russia to immediately deescalate violence and facilitate humanitarian aid and access for the Syrian people," she said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

