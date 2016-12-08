FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
White House cautious about Russia statement on Aleppo
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2016 / 6:07 PM / 8 months ago

White House cautious about Russia statement on Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will "wait and see" whether Russia follows through helping cease military operations in eastern Aleppo in an effort to remove civilians trapped by prolonged fighting in the city, the White House said on Thursday.

"Our approach from the beginning has been to listen carefully to what the Russians say but scrutinize their actions," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "So obviously that statement is an indication that something positive could happen, but we're going to have to wait and see whether those statements are reflected on the ground."

Reporting by Tim Gardner and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.