White House cautious about Russia statement on Aleppo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will "wait and see" whether Russia follows through helping cease military operations in eastern Aleppo in an effort to remove civilians trapped by prolonged fighting in the city, the White House said on Thursday.

"Our approach from the beginning has been to listen carefully to what the Russians say but scrutinize their actions," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "So obviously that statement is an indication that something positive could happen, but we're going to have to wait and see whether those statements are reflected on the ground."