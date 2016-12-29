FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. says hopes Syria ceasefire will be fully implemented
#World News
December 29, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. says hopes Syria ceasefire will be fully implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Syrian ceasefire negotiated by Russia and Turkey is a positive development and the United States hopes it will be fully implemented, a State Department spokesman said on Thursday.

"Any effort that stops the violence, saves lives, and creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome," said Mark Toner, a State Department spokesman. "We hope it will be implemented fully and respected by all parties."

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

