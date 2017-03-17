U.S. air strike killed militants in Idlib: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike carried out by U.S. forces on Thursday in Idlib, Syria, killed several al Qaeda militants, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"Idlib has been a significant safe haven for al Qaeda in recent years," the statement said, making no mention of civilian casualties.

On Thursday a Britain-based war monitor said warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens.