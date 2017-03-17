FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. air strike killed militants in Idlib: U.S. military
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. air strike killed militants in Idlib: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike carried out by U.S. forces on Thursday in Idlib, Syria, killed several al Qaeda militants, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"Idlib has been a significant safe haven for al Qaeda in recent years," the statement said, making no mention of civilian casualties.

On Thursday a Britain-based war monitor said warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

