Somali pirates hijack Indian commercial ship
BOSASSO, Somalia Pirates have hijacked an Indian commercial ship off the coast of Somalia, the second attack in weeks after years of inactivity by pirates, industry and security sources said on Monday.
WASHINGTON An air strike carried out by U.S. forces on Thursday in Idlib, Syria, killed several al Qaeda militants, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
"Idlib has been a significant safe haven for al Qaeda in recent years," the statement said, making no mention of civilian casualties.
On Thursday a Britain-based war monitor said warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens.
LONDON Gibraltar's leader on Monday cast EU Council President Donald Tusk as a "cuckolded husband taking it out on the kids" for explicitly proposing that Spain be given a veto over the ties between the British enclave and the European Union after Brexit.