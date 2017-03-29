FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. envoy to U.N.: Syria's Assad 'hindrance to moving forward'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. envoy to U.N.: Syria's Assad 'hindrance to moving forward'

FILE PHOTO - Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 27, 2017.Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Wednesday that Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is a "big hindrance in trying to move forward" to find an end to the country's six-year conflict.

"I'm not going to go back into should Assad be in or out, been there, done that, right, in terms of what the U.S. has done," she told the Council of Foreign Relations. "But I will tell you that he is a big hindrance in trying to move forward, Iran is a big hindrance in trying to move forward."

With Russian and Iranian military support, Assad has the upper hand in a war with rebels who have been trying to topple him with backing from states including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United States. A U.S.-led coalition has also been targeting Islamic State militants in Syria.

"This is one of those situations where the U.S. and Russia could definitely talk and say 'OK, how can we get to a better solution.' But the issue of Assad is going to be there," Haley said.

U.N.-led peace talks are currently being held in Geneva. Haley said U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura "desperately" wants the United States to be part of finding a solution for the conflict in Syria.

"When you have a leader who will go so far as use chemical weapons on their own people you have to wonder if that's somebody you can even work with," she said. Assad's government has denied using chemical weapons.

"If we don't have a stable Syria, we don't have a stable region and its only going to get worse. It really is an international threat right now and we have got to find a solution to it," Haley said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.