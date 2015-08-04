FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-trained Syrian rebels believe captured by militants: source
#World News
August 4, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-trained Syrian rebels believe captured by militants: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes that at least five Syrian rebels who were trained by the U.S. military have been captured in recent days by suspected Nusra Front fighters in northern Syria, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

If confirmed, the capture of the U.S.-trained fighters would be another blow the fledgling program to counter Islamic State. Reuters has previously reported that one of the rebels was believed to have been killed in a separate attack on Friday by suspected members of Nusra Front, al Qaeda’s Syria wing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu

