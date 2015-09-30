U.S. believes Russia has started Syria airstrikes, official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes that Russia has started carrying out air strikes in Syria in the vicinity of Homs, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Moscow gave the United States a one-hour advanced notice of its operations.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the information on the air strikes was preliminary and declined to give any details, including on the number of strikes or the aircraft used.

The U.S. military’s Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

