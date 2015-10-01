FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Iran troops in Syria would be sign of worsening conflict
October 1, 2015

White House: Iran troops in Syria would be sign of worsening conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it could not confirm reports that Iranian troops have launched a ground offensive in Syria, but said any such development would be an “apt and powerful illustration” that Russia’s military actions have worsened the conflict.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that Russian involvement in the Syrian conflict has not caused a “broad re-evaluation” of U.S. strategy in Syria.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

