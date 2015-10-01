White House: Iran troops in Syria would be sign of worsening conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it could not confirm reports that Iranian troops have launched a ground offensive in Syria, but said any such development would be an “apt and powerful illustration” that Russia’s military actions have worsened the conflict.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that Russian involvement in the Syrian conflict has not caused a “broad re-evaluation” of U.S. strategy in Syria.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu