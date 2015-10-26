Next meeting on Syria may be end of this week: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Further diplomatic discussions on ending the Syrian conflict could occur as soon as the end of this week, a State Department spokesman said on Monday, acknowledging that Iran would eventually need to be involved in the talks on a political transition in Syria.

“At some point ... we know there’s going to need to be a conversation with Iran toward the end of a political transition there,” spokesman John Kirby told reporters following talks in Vienna on Friday between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and counterparts from Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on a political settlement in Syria.

The Vienna meeting sought to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war despite disagreement among the parties over the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Kirby said Iran’s role in the Syrian conflict, including its support for Assad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, was unhelpful.

Thus far, direct Iranian military support for Assad has come mostly in the form of military advisers. Iran has also mobilized Shi‘ite militia fighters, including Iraqis and some Afghans, to fight alongside Syrian government forces.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has been fighting with the Syrian army since early in the conflict.

“They are a stakeholder in this process. They do have a relationship with the Assad regime; they do have a relationship inside Syria,” Kirby said of Iran, adding: “The secretary is more than mindful that this is a complicated process. It’s gonna take some time, and it will, inevitably, involve some compromises by everybody, as we get there.”