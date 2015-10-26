FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Next meeting on Syria may be end of this week: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Next meeting on Syria may be end of this week: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Further diplomatic discussions on ending the Syrian conflict could occur as soon as the end of this week, a State Department spokesman said on Monday, acknowledging that Iran would eventually need to be involved in the talks on a political transition in Syria.

“At some point ... we know there’s going to need to be a conversation with Iran toward the end of a political transition there,” spokesman John Kirby told reporters following talks in Vienna on Friday between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and counterparts from Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on a political settlement in Syria.

The Vienna meeting sought to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war despite disagreement among the parties over the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Kirby said Iran’s role in the Syrian conflict, including its support for Assad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, was unhelpful.

Thus far, direct Iranian military support for Assad has come mostly in the form of military advisers. Iran has also mobilized Shi‘ite militia fighters, including Iraqis and some Afghans, to fight alongside Syrian government forces.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has been fighting with the Syrian army since early in the conflict.

“They are a stakeholder in this process. They do have a relationship with the Assad regime; they do have a relationship inside Syria,” Kirby said of Iran, adding: “The secretary is more than mindful that this is a complicated process. It’s gonna take some time, and it will, inevitably, involve some compromises by everybody, as we get there.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.