FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says slight delay in Syria peace talks 'not end of world'
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2016 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says slight delay in Syria peace talks 'not end of world'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A delay of one or two days in the start of planned Jan. 25 talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups would not be the end of the world, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked about the U.N. special envoy for Syria’s suggestion that the talks may not start as planned in Geneva on Monday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said: “Deadlines matter, but ... if it slips one or two days ... that’s not the end of the world either. We recognize that this is a difficult process ... but we have to keep the pressure on, and we have to keep moving forward.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.