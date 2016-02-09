Kerry calls on Russia to help agreement on ceasefire in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian activities in Syria are making it difficult to hold peace talks on ending the Syrian conflict, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday, calling on Moscow to join efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire.
“Russia’s activities from Aleppo and in the region are making it much more difficult to be able to come to the table and be able to have a serious conversation,” Kerry told reporters.
Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham