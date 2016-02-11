U.S. says Russian reports of U.S. strikes in Aleppo are a fabrication

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S. military did not carry out any strikes on Wednesday in or around Aleppo, U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, told Reuters on Thursday.

He said any claims to the contrary were a “fabrication”.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday that two U.S. aircraft had bombed the Syrian city of Aleppo on Feb. 10.

At the Pentagon, spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said Russia’s claims were “patently false”.