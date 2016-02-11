FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says Russian reports of U.S. strikes in Aleppo are a fabrication
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Russian reports of U.S. strikes in Aleppo are a fabrication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S. military did not carry out any strikes on Wednesday in or around Aleppo, U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, told Reuters on Thursday.

He said any claims to the contrary were a “fabrication”.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday that two U.S. aircraft had bombed the Syrian city of Aleppo on Feb. 10.

At the Pentagon, spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said Russia’s claims were “patently false”.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.