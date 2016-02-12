FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad 'deluded' if he thinks there is a military solution in Syria: U.S.
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is “deluded” if he thinks there is a military solution to the war in Syria, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday.

Assad said in an interview with the news agency AFP published on Friday that he would keep “fighting terrorism” while peace talks took place and would retake the whole country.

Commenting on the interview, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a news briefing: “He’s deluded if he thinks that there is a military solution to the conflict in Syria.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

