Major opposition groups in Syria ready to accept cessation deal: U.S. official
February 26, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 2 years ago

Major opposition groups in Syria ready to accept cessation deal: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most major armed opposition groups in Syria have indicated they are ready to participate in the plan to cease hostilities on Saturday, as long as the Syrian government upholds its obligations under the deal, a senior Obama administration official said on Friday.

“We continue to consult closely with the major Syrian armed opposition groups across Syria, which, through the HNC and directly with us, have confirmed their acceptance of the terms of the cessation of hostilities,” the official said, referring to the High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition alliance.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
