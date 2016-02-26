FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia committed not to attack moderate Syrian groups: U.S. official
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 8:38 PM / 2 years ago

Russia committed not to attack moderate Syrian groups: U.S. official

Russian warplanes fly in the sky over the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia, Syria, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has committed not to launch strikes against Syrian groups the United States considers to be part of the moderate opposition, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, hours before a cessation of hostilities in Syria was due to start.

It is “put-up or shut-up time” for Russia, which supports the Syrian government, to show whether it is serious about halting the fighting, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a news briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Paul Simao

