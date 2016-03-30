U.S. says new Syrian government including Assad a 'non-starter'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it would be a “non-starter” to include Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in any new ruling coalition government to end the civil war in Syria.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest ruled out Assad’s participation in a new government after the Syrian leader said it would not be difficult to agree on a new Syrian governing coalition that included opposition, independents and loyalists.

“I don’t know whether he envisioned himself being a part of that national unity government. Obviously that would be a non-starter for us,” Earnest said.