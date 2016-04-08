Russia played a role in freeing of American by Syria: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia played a role in the release of a U.S. citizen held by Syria and the United States had “periodic contact” with the Syrian government, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

“We are appreciative of efforts on the part of the Russian government that it undertook on behalf of this U.S. citizen in Syria,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters at a briefing. The American’s release was reported by the department earlier on Friday.