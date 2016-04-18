U.S. urges Russia to use influence on Syria government to halt fighting

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia must use its influence on the Syrian government to stop attacks that threaten a seven-week cessation of hostilities as well as Geneva peace talks, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which announced earlier it was suspending its participation in the formal talks, was “rightly frustrated by the regime’s persistent violations” of the truce and its blockage of aid deliveries.