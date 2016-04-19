FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says U.S. stills sees path forward for Syrian peace talks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2016 / 5:57 PM / a year ago

White House says U.S. stills sees path forward for Syrian peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations has not declared a breakdown in Syrian peace talks and the United States still sees a path forward that includes a political transition in which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would leave office, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The U.N. ... has not described the situation as breaking down. They have acknowledged the talks have been postponed, but there still is a framework in place,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

“I believe that there are still technical discussions that are taking place in Geneva ... so there still is a path forward here,” Earnest said after the main Syrian opposition bloc involved in the talks said it had postponed the dialogue, in part due to a spate of air strikes.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.