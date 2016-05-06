FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it wants more progress in Syrian political talks
May 6, 2016 / 5:07 PM / a year ago

White House says it wants more progress in Syrian political talks

A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said the Assad government’s attacks on civilians in Syria had made opposition groups reluctant to participate in political talks, which were moving more slowly than the United States would like.

“Opposition leaders are understandably reluctant to come to the table with people who are at the very same time authorizing military assaults against their constituents,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. “So, we haven’t seen as much progress in these political talks as we would like to see.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

