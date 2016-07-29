FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nusra Front a military target despite name change, break with Qaeda: U.S.
#World News
July 28, 2016 / 6:39 PM / a year ago

Nusra Front a military target despite name change, break with Qaeda: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that Nusra Front militants remained a fair target for U.S. and Russian warplanes in Syria despite a decision to cut ties with al Qaeda and change its name to Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said the Nusra Front's announcement could simply be a rebranding exercise and the United States would judge it by its actions, goals and ideology.

Kirby also said the Russian and Syrian humanitarian exercise around Aleppo on Thursday appeared to actually be an attempt to force the evacuation of civilians and the surrender of militant groups.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

