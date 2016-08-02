FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says looking into reports of toxic gas dropped on Syrian town
August 2, 2016

U.S. says looking into reports of toxic gas dropped on Syrian town

A still image taken on August 2, 2016 from a video said to be taken on August 1, 2016 posted on social media shows two men standing over a man on a bed, making him sit up as he breathes through a mask in what is said to be in Saraqeb, Idlib province, Syria.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was looking into reports that toxic gas was dropped on a Syrian town close to where a Russian military helicopter went down and, if the accounts were true, it would be "extremely serious."

"If true, it would be extremely serious," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing. He said the United States was not in a position to confirm the veracity of the reports by a Syrian rescue service operating in rebel-held territory.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
