U.S. says it would welcome any pause in Syria fighting to facilitate aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States would welcome any pause in fighting in Syria to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid, but it must be observed by all parties, the State Department said on Wednesday, commenting on a Russian announcement of daily three-hour ceasefires in Syria's Aleppo.

"We would welcome any pause that successfully facilitates delivering vitally needed humanitarian supplies, but such a ceasefire must be observed by all parties," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said at a news briefing.