U.S. military says air strike in Syria may have killed civilians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike by U.S.-led forces on an Islamic State weapons facility near Raqqa, Syria, on Tuesday may have killed civilians, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday in a statement after conducting a post-strike assessment.

An apparent non-military vehicle drove into the target area after the aircraft had released its weapon, and the occupants of the vehicle may have been killed, Central Command said. It said the incident would be reviewed and officials would decide whether an investigation is needed.