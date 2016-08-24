FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. military says air strike in Syria may have killed civilians
August 24, 2016 / 9:03 PM / a year ago

U.S. military says air strike in Syria may have killed civilians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike by U.S.-led forces on an Islamic State weapons facility near Raqqa, Syria, on Tuesday may have killed civilians, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday in a statement after conducting a post-strike assessment.

An apparent non-military vehicle drove into the target area after the aircraft had released its weapon, and the occupants of the vehicle may have been killed, Central Command said. It said the incident would be reviewed and officials would decide whether an investigation is needed.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
