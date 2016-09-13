WASHINGTON The U.S. military said on Tuesday that three strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria in the past six days may have caused civilian casualties.
U.S. Central Command said in a statement that strikes near Dayz Az Zawr on Sept. 7, near Raqqa on Sept. 10 and near Ash Shaddadah on Sept. 12 may have resulted in civilian casualties.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
