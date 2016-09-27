Blasts kill at least 17 in Baghdad: police, medics
BAGHDAD Three blasts killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50 in predominantly Shi'ite Muslim districts of Baghdad on Tuesday, police and medical sources said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was providing nearly $400 million in additional humanitarian funding to help Syrians caught up in the country's civil war, bring total U.S. humanitarian spending for Syria to about $5.9 billion.
Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Anne Richard said the United States has now admitted about 12,500 Syrian refugees in the past year, exceeding the administration's goal of 10,000.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
DRESDEN, Germany German police are stepping up protection of Muslim institutions in Dresden after two improvised bombs exploded in the eastern city on Monday evening, one at a mosque and one at an international conference centre.
PANAMA CITY Panama has sent the U.S. Department of State an extradition request for former President Ricardo Martinelli to be returned to the Central American nation, a spokesman for Panama's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.