Girls stand in line on the first day of school in the rebel held town of Maaret al-Numan, Syria September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was providing nearly $400 million in additional humanitarian funding to help Syrians caught up in the country's civil war, bring total U.S. humanitarian spending for Syria to about $5.9 billion.

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Anne Richard said the United States has now admitted about 12,500 Syrian refugees in the past year, exceeding the administration's goal of 10,000.

