a year ago
U.S. says hard to keep believing in Syria diplomatic process now
#World News
September 30, 2016 / 6:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. says hard to keep believing in Syria diplomatic process now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It is hard to maintain faith in a diplomatic process to end Syria's 5-1/2 year civil war given the assault on Aleppo by the Russian-backed Syrian government, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner told CNN on Friday.

"It's hard to continue to believe in a diplomatic process here given what's happening on the ground," Toner said on CNN.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington was on the verge of suspending diplomacy with Moscow on Syria but it has yet to announce that it is cutting off talks.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
