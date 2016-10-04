FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. studying diplomatic, military and other options on Syria: State Department
October 4, 2016 / 6:24 PM / a year ago

U.S. studying diplomatic, military and other options on Syria: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is looking at multilateral and unilateral options for dealing with the war in Syria going forward, including diplomatic, military, intelligence and economic options, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that following the collapse of U.S.-Russian effort to achieve a cease-fire in Syria, the United States was "looking at a range of options," either working with other countries or alone.

"We always ... consider unilateral options when looking at a situation like Syria," he said. "But ... we're also looking ... at how we can leverage and work with the other members of the ISSG," the International Syria Support Group of countries.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
