U.S. studying diplomatic, military and other options on Syria: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is looking at multilateral and unilateral options for dealing with the war in Syria going forward, including diplomatic, military, intelligence and economic options, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that following the collapse of U.S.-Russian effort to achieve a cease-fire in Syria, the United States was "looking at a range of options," either working with other countries or alone.

"We always ... consider unilateral options when looking at a situation like Syria," he said. "But ... we're also looking ... at how we can leverage and work with the other members of the ISSG," the International Syria Support Group of countries.