White House: no excuse for air strike on Syria refugee camp

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned an air strike on a refugee camp in Syria that killed at least 28 people, including women and children.

“There is no justifiable excuse for carrying out an air strike against innocent civilians who have already once fled their homes to escape violence,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest at the daily press briefing.

“These individuals are in the most desperate situation imaginable, and there is no justification for carrying out military action that’s targeting them.”