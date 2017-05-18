FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Rebel official says coalition jets destroy Syrian army and Iranian backed militia convoy
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 3 months ago

Rebel official says coalition jets destroy Syrian army and Iranian backed militia convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition jets hit a convoy of Syrian and Iranian-backed militias that were heading toward the Tanf base in southern Syria where U.S. special forces are based, a rebel official with a Pentagon-backed rebel group said on Thursday

Muzahem al Saloum, from the Maghawir al Thwra group, told Reuters that the jets struck after rebel forces clashed with advancing Syrian and Iranian militias that were about 27 kms away from the base.

"We notified the coalition that we were being attacked by the Syrian army and Iranians in this point and the coalition came and destroyed the advancing convoy," Saloum said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra

