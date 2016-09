U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) before the G20 Summit at the West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

HANGZHOU, China U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that talks with Russia will be key in reaching any deal to end hostilities in Syria, but negotiations are difficult and grave differences remain between Washington and Moscow.

The United States has long been interested in finding a way to reduce violence and improve humanitarian aid in Syria but it would be difficult to get to the next phase if there is no buy-in from Russia, Obama told a news conference in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, where global leaders are convening for a G20 summit.

