FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First U.S.-trained Syria rebel believed killed in fighting: sources
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 3, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

First U.S.-trained Syria rebel believed killed in fighting: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A member of a new Syrian rebel force trained by the U.S. military was believed to have been killed in clashes last week with militants, in what would be the fledgling force’s first battlefield casualty, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident, said the Syrian rebel was killed during fighting with suspected members of Nusra Front, al Qaeda’s Syria wing, in northern Syria on Friday.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.