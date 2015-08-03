First U.S.-trained Syria rebel believed killed in fighting: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A member of a new Syrian rebel force trained by the U.S. military was believed to have been killed in clashes last week with militants, in what would be the fledgling force’s first battlefield casualty, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident, said the Syrian rebel was killed during fighting with suspected members of Nusra Front, al Qaeda’s Syria wing, in northern Syria on Friday.