Russia's changes to Aleppo proposal 'unacceptable': U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia is insisting on changes to a framework for ending bloodshed in eastern Aleppo, Syria that are "unacceptable," a U.S. official said on Monday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia, is now close to taking back full control of Aleppo, which was Syria's most populous city before the war and would be his greatest prize so far after nearly six years of conflict.

"Russians continue their onslaught and have insisted on changes to the framework that we find unacceptable," a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity.