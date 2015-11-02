FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Russia needs to help find political solution in Syria
November 2, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says Russia needs to help find political solution in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at Nazarbayev University on November 2, 2015 in Astana. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday Russia needs to help find a political solution in Syria and not simply support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“It really depends a lot on the choices that Russia makes about whether it is there to find the political solution or whether it is there to simply support the Assad regime,” Kerry said in an interview transcript released by the U.S. state department. “If it is only the regime, it’s a problem.”

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova

