Kerry says Russia needs to help find political solution in Syria

ASTANA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday Russia needs to help find a political solution in Syria and not simply support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“It really depends a lot on the choices that Russia makes about whether it is there to find the political solution or whether it is there to simply support the Assad regime,” Kerry said in an interview transcript released by the U.S. state department. “If it is only the regime, it’s a problem.”