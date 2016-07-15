FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Russia's Lavrov says agreed with Kerry on what is needed for Syria peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a day of talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday that their two countries had a common understanding of what was needed to make efforts to end the Syria conflict more effective.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Kerry, Lavrov said they both agreed a fully-fledged political process needed to resume as soon as possible, and, to achieve that, Moscow would use its influence with the Syrian government.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

