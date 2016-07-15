Russia's Lavrov says agreed with Kerry on what is needed for Syria peace

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a day of talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday that their two countries had a common understanding of what was needed to make efforts to end the Syria conflict more effective.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Kerry, Lavrov said they both agreed a fully-fledged political process needed to resume as soon as possible, and, to achieve that, Moscow would use its influence with the Syrian government.