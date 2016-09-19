FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. questions whether fragile Syrian truce can hold
September 19, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. questions whether fragile Syrian truce can hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States on Monday questioned whether a fragile Syrian truce could be salvaged and put the onus on Moscow to show it is committed to ending the violence after warplanes bombed a U.N. aid convoy in Aleppo province.

"This was a difficult and trying day in Syria that raises very serious questions about whether the Russians can deliver their end of the arrangement," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

"Either way the burden is on the Russians to demonstrate quickly and in a significant way that they are committed to this process," a second administration official said, adding that it was unclear whether the bombing was by the Russians or Syrian government.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

