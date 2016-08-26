White House says backs U.N. effort to bring relief to Aleppo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it supported the United Nations' efforts to bring humanitarian relief to the divided Syrian city of Aleppo and would welcome Russia's constructive engagement.

"What the United States supports is the U.N. effort to try to broker all sides to come together around some kind of agreement that would allow humanitarian assistance to reach people in the city who so badly need it," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters when asked about Russia's agreeing to a 48-hour humanitarian ceasefire.

"And we certainly would welcome the Russians and others engaging constructively in that process," he added.