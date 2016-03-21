FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 21, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. dismisses Russia call for urgent talks on Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rejected Russia’s call for an urgent meeting over violations of Syria’s three-week cessation of hostilities, saying that its concerns were already being handled in a constructive manner.

Russia’s general staff of the armed forces proposed on Monday to hold an urgent meeting with U.S. representatives to agree on the mechanism of controlling the ceasefire in Syria, saying it would act unilaterally starting from March 22 if it gets no response.

“We have seen the media reports on alleged Russian concerns over ceasefire violations. Whoever is making such statements must be misinformed, because these issues have been discussed at length already, and continue to be discussed, in a constructive manner,” a U.S. official told Reuters in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

