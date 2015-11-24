FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Video shows Russian pilot on ground, rebel says he is dead
November 24, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Video shows Russian pilot on ground, rebel says he is dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A video sent to Reuters by a Syrian rebel group on Tuesday appeared to show a Russian pilot immobile and badly wounded on the ground, and an official from the group said he was dead.

“A Russian pilot,” a voice is heard saying as a group of men gather around him. “God is great,” a voice is heard saying.

The video was sent to Reuters by a rebel group operating in the northwestern area of Syria, where groups including Free Syrian Army are operating but Islamic State has no known presence.

The official from the group, who declined to be named for security reasons, told Reuters the pilot was dead. He did not mention a second Russian pilot who was in the plane.

