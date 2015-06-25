FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State kills 20 civilians south of Kobani: monitor
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State kills 20 civilians south of Kobani: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters killed at least 20 Kurdish civilians and wounded at least 15 more people in an attack on a village south of the Syrian town of Kobani, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday.

The people were killed and wounded by targeted gunshots or shelling in the village of Brakh Bootan and included women and children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Five Islamic State fighters were also killed.

Islamic State launched a deadly attack on Kobani earlier on Thursday and set off a car bomb. A second car bomb explosion was heard inside Kobani, the Observatory said.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.