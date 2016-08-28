FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish attacks kill 20 in Syrian village: Syrian Observatory
#World News
August 28, 2016 / 8:19 AM / a year ago

Turkish attacks kill 20 in Syrian village: Syrian Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A group monitoring the Syrian war said Turkish air strikes and artillery attacks killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more on Sunday in a village in northern Syria, where Turkey and allied Syrian rebels are fighting Kurdish-allied militias.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a total of 50 people had been wounded in the attack on the village of Jub al-Kousa, in an area controlled by militias allied to the Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland

